Pea Protein: The Trendy Vegan Ingredient That Helps Keep You Full

These protein-packed products are great options for vegans, vegetarians, and people who are allergic to dairy or soy.

August 09, 2016

Showing up in supermarkets: new milks, bars, and chips that get a boost from the plant-based powerhouse ingredient. "It's a great alternative for people who are sensitive or allergic to dairy or soy," says Health's contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, RD. Plus, research shows that pea protein may help keep you fuller longer than some other popular protein types, including whey and egg whites. Here, four delicious new pea protein products to try.

1
Ripple Foods Milk

Target.com

A new option for folks who can't or don't want to use cow's milk, it's higher in protein per serving than other plant-based milks, like almond and rice. 

available at target.com $5 for 48-oz.
SHOP NOW
2
Lemon Cashew Rise Protein Bars

Risebar.com

The snacks have a clean, simple ingredient list containing no weird additives, yet they still manage to taste like lemon shortbread. 

available at drugstore.com $28, 12-count
SHOP NOW

3
Simply Protein Chips

Simplyprotein.com

With flavors like spicy chili, these low-carb, high-protein (15 grams per bag) bites will satisfy that potato-chip craving. 

available at drugstore.com $28 for 12
SHOP NOW
4
Beyond Beef Crumbles

Wholefoods.com

Get your beef fix with this new pea-based topping. It looks, cooks, and tastes like ground beef, and it still boasts 13 grams of protein per serving. 

available at target.com $5
SHOP NOW

