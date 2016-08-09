Pea Protein: The Trendy Vegan Ingredient That Helps Keep You Full

Showing up in supermarkets: new milks, bars, and chips that get a boost from the plant-based powerhouse ingredient. "It's a great alternative for people who are sensitive or allergic to dairy or soy," says Health's contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, RD. Plus, research shows that pea protein may help keep you fuller longer than some other popular protein types, including whey and egg whites. Here, four delicious new pea protein products to try.