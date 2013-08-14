Need a Pick-Me-Up? Try This Coconut-Kale-Ginger Juice Recipe

My favorite way to start my day is with a glass of freshly pressed juice that I make at home in my kitchen with the help of my trusty juicer. Drinking all of those bright-colored, nutrient-rich fruits and veggies all at once gives me a boost of natural energy that makes me feel great and starts my day off on the right foot.

Tina Haupert
August 14, 2013

With that said, here’s a juice recipe that will give you a natural pick-me-up and get you going!

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 cups fresh torn kale

  • 2 Granny Smith apples

  • 4 ounces coconut water

  • ginger root to taste

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.

Makes approximately 10-12 ounces of fresh juice 

Read Tina's daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.

