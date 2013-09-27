National Coffee Day: 10 Great Reasons to Have a (Free) Cup

You gotta love coffee. From its dark deliciousness to its jolt of energy, this bitter brew is indeed loved by Americans. (We drink 400 million cups of it a day in the U.S., more than in any other country.)

But good for you? That seemed to be too much to ask. In fact, for years, it had somewhat of a bad reputation--probably because it seemed to be the insomnia-causing beverage most likely to be downed by smokers.

However, recent research is piling up that yes, something we love and drink a ton of, can be good for us too. Yeah! (How often does that happen?)

So here are 10 great reasons to drink a cup of joe this Sunday, which happens to be National Coffee Day. Some are pragmatic (free coffee!) others are for your health.

1. Krispy Kreme is giving away freebies. Get a free 12-ounce coffee at Krispy Kreme locations on Sunday. And if you like the fancier brews, pay just a $1 to get pumpkin-spiced latte, or any 12-ounce mocha, latte, or iced coffee. No purchase necessary.

2. Coffee can boost your brainpower. Drinking a cup of coffee has been linked to positive emotions, as well as an ability to sharpen memory and keep you alert. It may even fend off aging, as animal research suggests that caffeine may help protect against the muscle loss that naturally occurs over time.

3. You can get free cup from Dunkin' Donuts. Download an app from Dunkin' Donuts (available on iPhones and Androids) and get a free small hot or iced Dunkin' Donuts coffee at participating restaurants. You can also get discounted bags of coffee and K-Cup packs.

4. Coffee may reduce Parkinson's risk. Research suggests that coffee drinkers have an 80% lower risk of Parkinson's disease compared to non-drinkers, and caffeine may be the protective factor.



5. You can get a free 16-ounce coffee from Wawa. Here's the link to get your free coffee from Wawa; plug in your email address and they will send you a coupon for the freebie.

6. Coffee can keep you slim. Not only can coffee give your workout a boost, the caffeine can speed up metabolism and fat burning. Black coffee is also one of the lowest-calorie beverages around.

7. Buy one get one free at Tim Hortons. If you buy a cup of coffee at Tim Hortons on Sunday and say "Happy National Coffee Day" to your server, you get a second cup free.

8. Coffee has antioxidants. That's right, they're not just for superfoods. Coffee also contains antioxidants, the protective compounds that can mop up free radicals (cell-damaging byproducts of metabolism).

9. You can try Ethiopian coffee at Starbucks. You can knock back a sample of Starbucks' Ethiopian coffee for free on Sunday.

10. Coffee may lower the risk of stroke and diabetes. Japanese researchers have found that drinking one cup of coffee a day is associated with a 20% lower risk of stroke, and coffee drinking is also linked to a 25% or more lower risk of diabetes in several studies.