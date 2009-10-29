Shop Like a Dietitian: My Fiber-Rich Grocery Cart

After writing about the pros and cons of fortified foods in my last post, I wanted to give you a few of my favorite fiber-enhanced products.
By Julie Upton, RD
While shopping this week, I made a special note of all the fiber-enhanced products that wind up in my cart. After writing about the pros and cons of fortified foods in my last post, I wanted to give you a few of my favorite examples.
Some I like because they are inherently nutritious, like Fiber One Nonfat Yogurt and Progresso High-Fiber Hearty Vegetable soup. Others—like the Quaker Chewy Oat Granola Bars or Fiber One Chewy Bars—end up in my cart because they help my husband and me feel slightly less guilty about eating gooey, sweet, chocolaty treats.
I am not suggesting that you add these fiber-full products to your shopping list; after all, natural sources of fiber are still likely your best bet, nutritionally. But since you're probably coming up short—even if you are eating some of those natural sources—you might as well try a higher-fiber version of any of these foods you're already eating on a regular basis.
- FlatOut Flatbread 100% Stone Ground Whole Wheat Lowfat Wraps: One flatbread has 90 calories and a whopping 9 grams of fiber (most wraps only have 2 to 3 grams).
- Wheat Thins Fiber Selects: A serving of 15 crackers provides 120 calories and 5 grams of fiber.
- Quaker Chewy Oat Granola Bars with Fiber & Omega-3s: One bar has 150 calories and 9 grams of fiber.
- Fiber One Oats & Chocolate Chewy Bars: One bar has 140 calories and 9 grams of fiber.
- Progresso High Fiber Hearty Vegetable and Noodles Soup: A serving has just 90 calories and 7 grams of fiber.
- Ronzoni Healthy Harvest: One serving is 180 calories and 6 grams of fiber.
- Barilla Plus Penne: One serving is 210 calories and 4 grams of fiber.
- Barbara’s Bakery Ultima Organic High Fiber Cereal: One half cup is 90 calories and has 8 grams of fiber.
- Sunsweet PlumSmart Light: One cup provides 60 calories and 3 grams of fiber.
- Splenda No Calorie Sweetener with Fiber: This artificial sweetener, made with sucralose, has zero calories per packet and 1 gram of fiber. Used in moderation, this is a diet-friendly alternative to sugar.
What fiber-fortified foods have made their way into your grocery carts? Do you notice a difference in these products' tastes and textures? Share your thoughts below.