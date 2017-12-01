8 Alcoholic Drinks Ranked From Most Calories to Least

News flash: A single night out can cost you a shocking 1,000 calories in alcohol alone. During this season’s flurry of festivities, those liquid calories can add up fast–and that’s before you even get to holiday party snacks, sweets, and the heavy breakfast to cure your next-day hangover. Before you know it, you’ve sabotaged the desk lunches you diligently meal prep every week.

The good news is that you don’t need to swap your chardonnay for seltzer at every social gathering (though alternating between non-alcoholic and boozy beverages during the night is always a smart idea). Just make wiser decisions when it comes to choosing what to drink.

Here, Health’s contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, walks us through the highest- and lowest-calorie beverages you can order at the bar–whether you’re at your company’s end-of-year gathering, out with friends, or just whipping something up at home for the holidays.