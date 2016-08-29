5 Exercise and Nutrition Tips to Ease Jet Lag

Let’s face it: one of the worst parts of traveling is the enduring jet lag from crossing time zones. Jet lag not only messes with your sleep schedule, but it can also affect your appetite and wreak havoc on your body’s natural rhythms. Our fitness expert Lauren Williams consulted with Dr. Raj, Health’s medical editor, to get the best advice on easing the effects of jet lag through fitness and nutrition, and tried them out on a recent trip to AKA Sutton Place. Watch the video to learn how to ease jet lag and get the most out of your trip.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

1. Exercise at the same time every day.

2. Do your work out in natural light—go outside or near a window.

3. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water on the plane and throughout your trip.

4. Eat meals at mealtime in the new time zone—If you normally eat lunch at noon, eat at noon in the new time zone.

5. Don't work out right before you sleep.