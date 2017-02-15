Got a Craving? Here's What Your Body Actually Wants You to Eat 

Ever find yourself rummaging through the fridge or kitchen cabinets for that delicious, satisfying something—except nothing seems to fill that void? Maybe you know what you’re craving, but would actually have to leave the house to go and buy it (who wants to do that?), or your craving is so ambiguous that even browsing the supermarket aisles might leave you stuck. Turns out, there’s more to your hankering than just hunger. “Often a food ‘search’ can arise when you’re in need of a break from work or sitting, so by nature you get up and stir around,” explains Lisa Cohn, RD, a New York City-based nutritionist. “Other times a quest can be triggered by an emotional or physical reaction that leaves us feeling frozen or out of control, and the act of searching for something to eat gives us a determination to take control.”

While there are several other potential reasons for sudden cravings, including a nutrient deficiency, sleep deprivation, and low blood sugar, there are healthy and satisfying snack choices you can make to quench a craving until your next meal. Here are nine expert-approved solutions and substitutes for every kind of craving.