How to Make the Ultimate Stay-Slim Smoothie

“Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of a healthy diet,” said everyone ever. But this just in: Eating the ones with the highest levels of flavonoids (antioxidant, anti-inflammatory plant compounds) can help you avoid weight gain, according to a study published in The BMJ. Fill your next breakfast with flavonoids with this smoothie from Health’s nutrition pro, Cynthia Sass, RD.

In a blender, combine ¼ cup each chopped apple, navel orange, strawberries, celery, green bell pepper, tomato and blueberries; ½ cup brewed black tea; a small, peeled baby beet; ¼ large avocado (or ½ small avocado); ¼ cup chickpea flour; 1 tablespoon honey; and ½ teaspoon freshly grated ginger root.

Blend until smooth. For an extra flavonoid boost, stir in a teaspoon of matcha green tea powder after pouring.