From ice cream to hot dogs to sugary daiquiris, calorie-laden summer treats are tough to resist. The good news is, you don’t need to completely deprive yourself of these seasonal favorites (and smart choices can help you avoid packing on pounds throughout the warmest months). But if you make a habit of reaching for one of these nutritious snacks instead, you’ll find it far easier to stick to your diet goals. Each has less than 100 calories, and contains good-for-you ingredients to keep you healthy, happy, and fit—all summer long.