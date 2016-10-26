Is Juicing Really Healthy?

Juice bars are popular, but is there any evidence that juicing can help you lose weight, detoxify, or bring you long-term health benefits? In this video, registered dietician and Health contributing editor, Cynthia Sass demystifies the juicing craze. She explains that, sure, juice can be a great source of vitamins and minerals, especially for people who wouldn’t consume them otherwise. However, juice can be high in both natural and refined sugars, which isn’t ideal if you have diabetes or are trying to limit your sugar intake.

Plus, the process of making juice by liquefying fruit often removes the skins, a great source of fiber. Eating foods high in fiber can help maintain your weight and a healthy gut, so you might want to go ahead and eat a whole piece of fruit and skip the fruity bevvy. Watch the video to learn more.

Juicing can cause weight gain: I don’t think juicing is for everyone. In fact, I’ve had clients gain weight by juicing, so if you’d rather have a big filling salad instead of a green juice go ahead and have the salad.

Juicing can benefit people who don’t get enough vegetables: It can be good for people who have a hard time fitting in all the fruit and vegetable servings they should be eating. In that case it’s good to drink juice and get your daily serving of vitamins and minerals missing out on them.