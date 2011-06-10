Healthy High Heels, Classy Wedding Bites, and 2 New Additions to the Periodic Table

June 10, 2011

  • Forget learning the rules first. A group of cognitive scientists is advocating "perceptual learning," a bottom-up technique that plays on the brain's capacity for pattern recognition. [NYTimes]

  • After a dozen years, two new heavy elements are invited to join the ranks of 112 before them. Scientists still await official names; for now, the two newest inhabitants of the periodic table are being called "ununquadium" and "ununhexium." [Wired]

