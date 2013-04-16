4 Tasty Recipes That Use Mushrooms

Whether you think of mushrooms as a substitute for a juicy burger or the perfect side dish for your favorite meals, they do offer some great health benefits.

Portobello’s have as many antioxidants as red peppers or carrots and white button mushrooms may bolster immune health. That’s not to mention the potassium, folate, copper, and selenium you can find in mushrooms! (Check the label for details; the nutrients can vary depending on the type.)

The ancient Egyptians believed mushrooms were the plant of immortality. Well they can't make you live forever, but they sure taste great.

Whip up one of these four delicious recipes and enjoy both the great taste and great nutrition mushrooms have to offer!

Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata



Ingredients: olive oil, mushrooms, asparagus, eggs, chives, parsley, pecorino Romano cheese

Calories: 129

Try this recipe: Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata

Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy



Ingredients: Shiitake mushrooms, pork tenderloin, hoisin sauce, ginger, bok choy, grapefruit, jasmine rice, roasted peanuts, chives, peanut oil

Calories: 371

Try this recipe: Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

Skillet Veggie Tacos



Ingredients: Red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, garlic, olive oil, cumin, oregano, sweet white wine, pinto beans, fat-free tortillas, feta cheese

Calories: 200

Try this recipe: Skillet Veggie Tacos

‘Shroom Beef Burger



Ingredients: beef burger, swiss cheese, Portobello mushroom caps and ciabatta rolls

Calories: 479

Try this recipe: ‘Shroom Beef Burger

Read more: