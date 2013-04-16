4 Tasty Recipes That Use Mushrooms

Whether you think of mushrooms as a substitute for a juicy burger or the perfect side dish for your favorite meals, they do offer some great health benefits.Whip up one of these four delicious recipes and enjoy both the great taste and great nutrition mushrooms have to offer!
Whether you think of mushrooms as a substitute for a juicy burger or the perfect side dish for your favorite meals, they do offer some great health benefits.
Portobello’s have as many antioxidants as red peppers or carrots and white button mushrooms may bolster immune health. That’s not to mention the potassium, folate, copper, and selenium you can find in mushrooms! (Check the label for details; the nutrients can vary depending on the type.)
The ancient Egyptians believed mushrooms were the plant of immortality. Well they can't make you live forever, but they sure taste great.
Whip up one of these four delicious recipes and enjoy both the great taste and great nutrition mushrooms have to offer!
Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata
Ingredients: olive oil, mushrooms, asparagus, eggs, chives, parsley, pecorino Romano cheese
Calories: 129
Try this recipe: Asparagus-and-Mushroom Frittata
Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
Ingredients: Shiitake mushrooms, pork tenderloin, hoisin sauce, ginger, bok choy, grapefruit, jasmine rice, roasted peanuts, chives, peanut oil
Calories: 371
Try this recipe: Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
Skillet Veggie Tacos
Ingredients: Red bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, jalapeño peppers, garlic, olive oil, cumin, oregano, sweet white wine, pinto beans, fat-free tortillas, feta cheese
Calories: 200
Try this recipe: Skillet Veggie Tacos
‘Shroom Beef Burger
Ingredients: beef burger, swiss cheese, Portobello mushroom caps and ciabatta rolls
Calories: 479
Try this recipe: ‘Shroom Beef Burger
Read more: