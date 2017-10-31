Here's What 150 Calories of Halloween Candy Actually Looks Like

Here are some nutrition facts about some of the most popular Halloween treats, with specific amounts that add up to 150 calories or less.

More
Health.com
October 31, 2017
1 of 8 James Westman 

Hallowen candy facts

Let’s face it: Most parents dip into their kids’ trick-or-treat haul (and dip and dip). The secret? Go for candies that come in smaller pieces—which helps you parcel out the calories more easily. Try this guide to some of the most popular Halloween treats, with specific amounts that add up to 150 calories or less.

Advertisement
2 of 8 James Westman 

Rolo

5 Pieces: 136 calories, 6 grams fat

3 of 8 James Westman 

Junior Mints

2 Snack-size boxes: 150 calories, 3 grams fat

Advertisement
4 of 8 James Westman 

Blow Pop

2 lollipops: 120 calories, 0 grams fat

Advertisement
5 of 8 James Westman 

Smarties

6 Rolls: 150 calories, 0 grams fat

Advertisement
6 of 8 James Westman 

Plain M&M’s

2 Fun-size bags (about 35 candies): 140 calories, 6 grams fat

Advertisement
7 of 8 James Westman 

Charleston Chew

5 Pieces: 150 calories, 5 grams fat

Advertisement
8 of 8 James Westman 

Jolly Rancher

6 Pieces: 140 calories, 0 grams fat

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up