Got That? Make This: Lemon-Caper Chicken



Tina Rupp

From Health magazine

Chicken cutlets + flour + lemon + capers = Lemon-Caper Chicken

In a shallow bowl, combine 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Dip 4 (4-ounce) thin chicken cutlets in low-fat milk; coat both sides of chicken with flour mixture.

Combine 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 2 teaspoons lemon zest; set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat; add cutlets, and cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate; keep warm.

Add the lemon juice mixture and 1–2 tablespoons capers to pan, scraping pan to loosen any browned bits; drizzle sauce over chicken. Serve with haricots verts and roasted new potatoes.