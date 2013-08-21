Gluten-Free Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Bars

Who can resist the delightful combination of mint and chocolate? Not me, that's for sure! The two flavors complement each other so well, and I love them together in desserts--especially baked goods like this one.

This recipe for Mint Chocolate Chip Bars is made from naturally gluten-free coconut flour along with a variety of wholesome ingredients that will make your mind, body, and taste buds happy.

If you're avoiding gluten in your diet or just want to try something new, this recipe is for you!

Ingredients:

1.5 cups coconut flour

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/3 cup honey

2 tsp peppermint extract

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well. Pour batter into a prepared 9" X 12" baking dish and spread evenly. Bake for 10-12 minutes until edges start to lightly brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Finally, cut into bars and serve.

Makes 12 bars

