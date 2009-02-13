Ask the Expert: Am I Getting Enough Vitamin D?



Istockphoto

Q: I’m concerned that I’m not getting enough vitamin D. What are the best sources?

A: Every day we’re finding out more about vitamin D’s benefits, which range from boosting your immune system to fighting off cancer. And it turns out that many of us are falling short. Several researchers recommend an intake of 1,000 to 2,000 IU each day.

The sun is the best source in sunny months; ideally spend 15 minutes outdoors each day without sunscreen. You can also get D from fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and tuna. Egg yolks, fortified milk, and fortified cereals like Total are good sources too. Talk to your doctor about whether you could benefit from a D supplement.