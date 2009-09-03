Man Finds Frog in Soda Can, Why Flowers Are Good For You, and Women Who Are Allergic to Sex

- It’s not breaking news that flowers make us happy. A fresh arrangement will brighten up any room. But flowers may also be linked to some surprising health benefits, like increased creativity and problem-solving skills. [MyHomeIdeas.com]
- As sad as we are to see summer go, our mouths are watering for delicious fall produce. Use this tool to find out when your favorite fruits and veggies are freshest, and get tips on how to store and prepare them. [Real Simple]
- The old “Not tonight honey, I’ve got a headache” excuse sounds outright lame. Why not ramp it up a notch and try: “Not tonight honey, I’m allergic!” Sounds crazy, we know, but turns out between 20,000 and 40,000 U.S. women are actually allergic to sex! [MSNBC]
- We know we should stay away from sugary drinks and caffeine, but sometimes we just can’t resist. However, a Florida man’s discovery of frog remains in his can of Diet Pepsi may have turned us off soda for good! [CNN]
- There’s been quite a bit of buzz about the American Heart Association’s recent recommendation that we all need to eat less sugar, but the sweet culprit seems nearly impossible to avoid. Adding healthy alternatives like cinnamon and fruit can help you cut back. [All You]
