Foodie Friday: A Staffer's Review of Zola Coconut Water

Coconut water always gets me through tough times. I guzzle one down after a 90-minute Bikram yoga sweat shower session and the morning after one-too-many margaritas. It can be a great alternative to sports drinks, which tend to be high in sugar and may not be great for tooth enamel.

What's more, coconut water contains potassium, a key mineral for rehydrating and helping prevent cramps during running.

I'll admit I have a hard time drinking coconut water unless it's flavored. I always opt for mango, pineapple, or guava waters, which to me don't have the 'mucky' taste of the plain.

Recently though I sampled Zola Natural Coconut Water, which surprisingly had a sweet kick on its own and a very smooth mouth-feel. Sourced from Thai coconuts, it didn't have the bitter aftertaste that you sometimes get with coconut water. And with only 55 calories per serving, I wasn't worried about gulping back too many calories after a workout.

Zola also came out with a new coconut water with pulp. While it's definitely not for pulp haters, if you don't mind a little texture in your water the real coconut bits add an extra punch of sweetness--kind of like having shredded coconut in your drink.

This refreshing beverage runs for $2.99 for a 17.50z can and $4.99 for a 1 liter. You can pick it up at local grocery stores or buy in bulk through Zola's website.

