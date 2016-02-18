Eat This for Dinner to Sleep Better Tonight

You probably know from experience that getting a poor night's sleepÂ can cause you to crave more sugaryÂ foodsÂ (hello, chocolate croissant). But did you know that what you eat before bedÂ can have a direct impact on the quality of yourÂ Zs?

AÂ good deal of recent research has shown that eating patterns can either foster or interfere with healthy slumber. AÂ handful of specific foods have been linked to better sleep, and aÂ new study publishedÂ in theÂ Journal of Clinical Sleep MedicineÂ found that participants with aÂ higherÂ fiberÂ intake (thinkÂ fruits,Â veggies,Â whole grains,Â pulses,Â nuts, andÂ seeds) actuallyÂ spentÂ more time in restorative slow-wave sleep at night. On the other hand, people who ate too little fiber, too much sugar, and excess saturated fat (the kind found in fatty red meat and dairy products) experienced more disturbed sleep.

Given the findingsÂ to date,Â you can't go wrong with the dinners below: Each mealÂ is high in fiber, low in saturated fat and sugar, and contains at least one foodÂ thought to bring onÂ a good night's rest, such as lentils, leafy greens, salmon, kiwi,Â sunflower seeds, brown rice, and quinoa.

Getting betterÂ sleepâstarting tonightâcouldÂ do your body a world of good. Aside from appetite and weight regulation, sleep isÂ also tied to emotional wellbeing, increased productivity, improved mental and physical performance, and decreased inflammation (a trigger ofÂ premature aging and disease).

These four recipes, from my bookÂ Slim Down NowÂ ($10, amazon.com), serve one, though you can easily double or triple them.Â Bon appÃ©tit, and sweet dreams.

Moroccan Lentil Soup

In a medium saucepan over low heat, sautÃ© Â¼Â cup minced yellow onion in 1 tbsp.Â coconut oil and 1 tbsp.Â organic low-sodium vegetable broth until translucent. Add 6 tbsp.Â of additional broth, Â½Â cupÂ cauliflower, cut into small florets, 1 tsp. each minced garlic, fresh squeezed lemon juice and Italian herb seasoning, and 1/16 tsp.Â each ground cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, and coriander. Stir for 3 to 4Â minutes. Add a Â½Â cupÂ water, Â½Â cupÂ fresh baby spinach leaves, and one diced Roma tomato. Bring to a very brief boil and then reduce to a simmer for about 1oÂ minutes. Add Â½Â cup of lentils and stir to heat through.

Salmon Avocado â€œTacosâ€

In a medium bowl, combine Â½Â cupÂ of quartered grape tomatoes (about 16), with a Â¼Â cup each minced yellow bell pepper and white onion, 1 tsp.Â minced garlic, 1/16 tsp.Â cayenne pepper, 1 tbsp.Â minced fresh cilantro, and 2 tbsp.Â fresh squeezed lime juice. Toss together and marinate in the fridge for about 15 minutes. Fill three outer romaine leaves each with one ounce of cooked salmon, top with the vegetable mixture, and garnish with a quarter of a sliced avocado. (See photo above.) Have two kiwis for dessert.

Savory Turkey Stuffed Zucchini

Trim stems from one whole, large zucchini. Slice lengthwise, scoop out filling, finely chop, and set aside. Pan brown 3 oz.Â of extra lean ground turkey and set aside. In a medium pan over low heat, sautÃ© Â¼Â cup minced red onion in Â¼Â cupÂ organic low sodium vegetable broth until translucent. Add 1 tsp.Â minced garlic, 1 tsp. Italian herb seasoning, 1/8 tsp.Â ground cumin, and the chopped zucchini, and sautÃ© 2 to 3Â additional minutes. Add ground turkey and 2 tbsp. of sunflower seeds, and stir to heat through. Spoon mixture into zucchini shell, and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes. Serve baked zucchini over Â½ cup cooked brown rice.

Pesto Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

Dice four hard boiled eggs, keeping only one of the yolks. In a small bowl toss the eggs with Â¼Â cup finely chopped red bell pepper, 2Â tbsp.Â minced red onion, and 1Â tbsp.Â of jarred basil pesto to coat thoroughly. Spoon 1 tbsp.Â cooked, chilled quinoa into four outer romaine leaves, and top with the egg mixture.

