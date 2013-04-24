1 of 7 Andrew McCaul

Eat bright

If you’re looking for an easy way to optimize your diet, go for color. Fruits and veggies of all shades contain phytonutrients—plant compounds that work together to protect your health.



"These phytonutrients include antioxidants like carotenoids and anthocyanins that give produce its color and may play a role in preventing age-related diseases like cancer and heart disease," explains Elizabeth J. Johnson, PhD, associate professor at Tufts University.



Discover what eating more green, orange, and red can do for you, and recipes that make the most of these brilliant bites.