Gluten-Free? Paleo? Chipotle’s New Health Feature Will Help You Build Your Perfect Burrito

For people with dietary restrictions, eating out at any restaurant can be a challenge; for instance, there could be gluten hiding in salad dressing, chicken broth used in an otherwise vegan-friendly soup, or a day's worth of sodium lurking in a pasta dish. Chipotle wants to help: Today, the fast-casual restaurant chain launched a new tool that helps people who need to (or simply want to) avoid certain foods choose the right menu items.

The page lists all of Chipotle's ingredients under two categories—"go for it" and "no go"—for 11 types of eaters: lower calorie, lower fat, lower sodium, lower carb, high protein, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free, Paleo, and no added sugar. There's also a nutrition calculator that lets you build a meal and view total calories, fat, fiber, and other nutrition information.

It's easy to see how this tool might be useful for someone who has a health condition like celiac disease, heart disease, or type 2 diabetes and might otherwise be scared to indulge in a burrito bowl. But it can also help out anyone who wants to make smarter eating choices without sacrificing their Chipotle habit. Don't know about you, but now we're really craving some carnitas.