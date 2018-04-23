The 6 Best Snack Bars for Your Afternoon Cravings at Work

It's 3 p.m., lunchtime feels like a hundred years ago, and your stomach is growling. If you don't have snacks stashed in your desk drawer, your options are limited: You can step out to pick up something, or succumb to the temptation of the office vending machine. But it doesn't have to be that way! With just a little forethought, you can make sure you always have a nutritious, filling afternoon snack on hand, to help you power through the last few hours of work (and dodge a major sugar crash).

Bars are the obvious choice, since they're both portable and hearty. With so many options though, it can be tricky to choose a brand that's not just candy disguised as health food. Here, we asked nutritionists and Health staffers to share the snack bars they keep at their desks for those (ever predictable) afternoon cravings.

