11 Times Celebs Gave Great Diet Advice

The ultimate tips from famous folks—past and present—for staying slim, satisfied, and sane.
1
The Skinnygirl
"Just as you balance your spending and savings, you must balance your food choices. Don't eat too much of any one thing, don't eat the same thing twice, balance starches with proteins, vegetables, and fruits with sweets, and always balance a splurge with a save."
—Bethenny Frankel, on her website
2
The Master Chef
"The truth has dawned that fresh vegetables are not only good for you, they are wonderfully good to eat—when lovingly prepared."
—Julia Child, in The Way to Cook
3
The Media Mogul
"Seafood is your friend!"
—Oprah Winfrey, during a Weight Watchers Q&A
4
The Clean-Food Advocate
"Eat when you are hungry, not when you are bored... If you're not hungry enough to eat an apple, then you're not hungry."
—Michael Pollan, in Food Rules
5
The Aerobics Legend
"There'll always be some weird thing about eating four grapes before you go to bed, or drinking a special tea, or buying this little bean from El Salvador. If you watch your portions and have a good attitude and you work out every day, you'll live longer, feel better, and look terrific."
—Richard Simmons, to the Associated Press
6
The Weight-Loss Entrepreneur
"Food is not your remedy for problems. Food is not going to change your life... If you're going to lose weight, you have to do it by changing your way of thinking about food."
—Weight Watchers founder Jean Nidetch, to USA Today
7
The Modern RD
"Tap into how food makes you feel. If skipping a slice of cake is going to leave you bummed, enjoy a small serving and savor it. But if that cake makes you feel 'bleh,' skip it. You know yourself better than anyone, so take the time to tune in to what works for you."
—Joy Bauer, RDN, nutrition expert for NBC's Today show and author of From Junk Food to Joy Food
8
The Tough Trainer
"Don't go treat-free. This is a bad way to live. If you go to one extreme, the pendulum is just going to swing all the way back to the other... I like to say the 80-20 rule: Eighty percent of the time, eat the cleaner, healthier foods; 20 percent of the time, have the burger, the fries, the glass of wine."
—Jillian Michaels, to People
9
The Wellness Doctor
"The shorter the ingredient list, the better."
—David Katz, MD, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center
10
The Fierce Celeb
"Don't diet. When you diet, you are basically setting yourself up for failure. I mean, the word die is in there! You're not allowing yourself to enjoy the food you love, and it will only make you want it that much more. Make smart lifestyle changes, one baby step at a time."
—Khloe Kardashian, in Strong Looks Better Naked
11
The Mind/Body MD
"When you feel like eating, pause to notice your physical sensations, thoughts, and emotions. Ask, 'Am I hungry, or is there some other reason I want to eat?' This step will help you recognize whether you are eating for nourishment or for comfort and distraction."
—Michelle May, MD, founder of Am I Hungry? Mindful Eating Programs