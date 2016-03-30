Yes, eating asparagus does make your pee smell. But once you’re past that, there are plenty of reasons to fill your plate with more of this spring superfood. The bright-green veggie is packed with good-for-you vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, C, E, K, and B6, as well as folate, iron, copper, calcium, protein, and fiber. Thanks to all these nutrients, asparagus offers some serious health perks.

“People should definitely take advantage of this vegetable while it’s in peak season,” says Keri Gans, RD, a New York City-based nutrition consultant and author of The Small Change Diet. “I love it roasted, grilled, or tossed into a pasta meal with olive oil, cherry tomatoes, and grilled shrimp.”

Here, 10 reasons why you should eat more asparagus this season.