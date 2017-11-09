Does Apple Cider Vinegar Deserve the Hype?

Apple cider vinegar is having a bit of a moment right now. It’s popping up in health food recipes everywhere online, and wellness gurus are sharing their love for the liquid all over social media. Fans claim it can help with a number of ailments, including upset stomachs, colds, and dandruff. Some even go as far as to say it can ward off cancer and heart disease.

While we know that what we eat and drink does play a big role in our health, is apple cider vinegar really all it’s cracked up to be? Do the health claims about it actually hold water?

It can help regulate blood sugar

In people with type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, drinking an ounce or two of apple cider vinegar along with their snacks or meals was shown to lower blood sugar more than eating the same food with water.

It can ward off weight gain

The acetic acid in vinegar can help the body to break down fat. Drinking half an ounce to an ounce of apple cider vinegar every day may lead to a slimmer waist and lower body weight, research suggests.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 10 Superfoods for Weight Loss

It can boost gut bacteria

Acetic acid found in apple cider vinegar was shown to promote the growth of good-guy gut bacteria in mice. If this mechanism also occurs in humans, it could mean better digestion.

However, other kinds of vinegar may have these same effects, and though apple cider vinegar may have some health benefits, it’s unclear if it really helps protect your heart or fight cancer, as some claim. Basically, apple cider vinegar isn’t the cure-all you may have heard it is, but it can be a healthy sip to add to your diet.

RELATED: Best Superfoods for Weight Loss

Here’s how to use it: Don’t drink apple cider vinegar straight, as it might wear away at your teeth and hurt your throat. Instead, drink two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar mixed with a teaspoon of honey in a cup of warm water once a day. Or, you can use it as the base of your next homemade salad dressing–it’s a tasty way to boost the health benefits of any dish!