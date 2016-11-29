Why These 5 Ancient Eats Are New Superfoods

When it comes to health food, everything old is new again. And experts say that can be a good thing: "What is long familiar to humans implies what we’re adapted to," says David Katz, MD, director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center. Here are five age-old staples (think kimchi, kombucha, and chia seeds) that have recently become up-and-coming new culinary trends—plus, how these popular superfoods can benefit your body, from lowering your risk of disease to improving your digestive health to keeping you slim.