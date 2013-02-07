An Irresistible Gluten-Free Banana Bread Recipe

Looking for a delicious, gluten-free banana bread recipe that isn't dry and crumbly? Look no further! This banana bread is so moist and sweet (and almost like the real deal), you won't even know it's gluten-free!

Looking for a delicious, gluten-free banana bread recipe that isn't dry and crumbly? Look no further! This banana bread is so moist and sweet (and almost like the real deal), you won't even know it's gluten-free! Ingredients: 3 cups almond meal/flour

2 large ripe bananas

2 large eggs

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup 100% pure maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional) Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until fully blended. Pour batter into a prepared 5 1/2" x 3" x 2 1/4" mini loaf pan. Bake for 55-60 minutes until loaf is cooked all the way through. Allow to cool before serving.

