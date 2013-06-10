6 Iced Tea Recipes for National Iced Tea Day

There’s no better way to quench your thirst on a hot day than by drinking a tall glass of iced tea. And, there's no better day to enjoy iced tea than today: National Iced Tea Day. Low in calories, but packed with flavor—and often fruit and herbs—iced tea is a warm-weather favorite.
Tea has natural antioxidants that may help protect against cancers, quicken your metabolism, soothe digestive issues, and boost your immunity. (For a beauty treat, save leftover tea bags for a DIY facial treatment. Green tea in particular is loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds and tannins that can help reduce puffiness.)
Celebrate this antioxidant-rich libation with one of these healthy iced tea recipes.
Peach and Mint Iced Tea
Ingredients: Boiling water, tea bags, ripe peaches, fresh mint, sugar (optional)
Calories: 30
Try this recipe: Peach and Mint Iced Tea
Blueberry Lemon Iced Tea
Ingredients: Frozen blueberries, lemon juice, water, tea bags, sugar
Calories: 145
Try this recipe: Blueberry Lemon Iced Tea
Iced Lavender Green Tea
Ingredients: Green-tea bags, fresh lavender blossoms, lavender sprigs
Calories: 2
Try this recipe: Iced Lavender Green Tea
Slightly Sweet Tea
Ingredients: Water, green-tea bags, honey, navel orange, lime
Calories: 68
Try this recipe: Slightly Sweet Tea
Frozen Iced Tea
Ingredients: Boiling water, sugar, tea bags, corn syrup, lemon juice, water, lemon slices, mint sprigs
Calories: 115
Try this recipe: Frozen Iced Tea
Pomegranate and Lime Iced Tea
Ingredients: Boiling water, tea bags, pomegranate juice, limes, sugar
Calories: 59
Try this recipe: Pomegranate and Lime Iced Tea
