5 Ways Your Phone Can Help You Shed Pounds

I'll admit it: I adore my smartphone. Email, texting, apps, pictures, videos, social media, Netflix, GPSâ¦Iâm still amazed that one little handheld device can do so much. And these days more and more peopleâincluding many of my clientsâare turning to their smartphones for help with their health goals.

If youâre among the 58% of Americans who uses a smartphone, check out these five tips for taking advantage of its capacities to bolster your weight loss success.

Use it to find healthy options, fast

I travel a lot, and even when Iâm home, Iâm often in neighborhoods Iâm not completely familiar with. A huge benefit of having a smartphone is being able to find a healthy place to grab a bite, no matter where I am. Whether through an app like MenuPages (which has both âhealth foodâ and âlocal/organicâ categories), a quick GPS search, or simple Google query, I can always find something close that wonât throw me off track.

The other day after a meeting in a neighborhood riddled with fast food options, I was able to find a grocery store nearby with an awesome make-your-own salad bar. This smartphone trick has also helped many of my clients locate sit-down restaurants with healthy options when they need to arrange a spur of the moment business lunch. It's a simple no-stray strategy.

Text for stay-on-track support

I text with many of my clients, sometimes to answer a simple question (e.g. they text me a photo of something at the supermarket and ask âWhat do you think?â or ask for advice about the better menu option at a restaurant), but itâs often also for support, as in, âI really, really want to eat a pint of ice cream right now, help!â In many cases just reaching out to get through a difficult moment can be enough to thwart an emotional eating episode.

And you can text anyone you trustâa friend, sibling, anyone who gets it and can allow you to vent or decompress (in other words, donât text that person who you know will say âGo for it!â). Iâve seen this simple step help people feel less isolated, and greatly reduce instances of eating driven by emotions (after a confrontation with a co-worker), social situations (at a gathering where everyone is overindulging), or environments (walking by a bakery). Even if it cuts following through with your trigger 50% of the time, the payoff is pretty major.

Tweet (or Instagram) your healthy meals

Social media is overflowing with food porn: pics of decadent meals, lattes topped with whipped cream, cakes, pies, cocktails, you name it. But a trend thatâs catching on is sharing healthy choices with pride. Iâm not talking about the preachy variety, but rather an âI feel so good about what Iâm eating I want to share it!â attitude.

Many of my clients feel motivated by the positive reactions they receive when they upload their healthy choices, and others see it as a positive form of accountability they can control (e.g. not being obligated to post every single meal). Personally, I love to share pics of smoothies because I get so excited when I craft a new ingredient combo, but you can share anything, even the tall glass of water with lemon and cucumber you chose over a diet soda or second glass of wine.

Track your intake

One recent Arizona State University study found that diet tracking via a smartphone app, versus a memo function or paper and pencil, resulted in more consistent food tracking. What it didnât do, however, was improve dietary quality, and in my book thatâs key, both for health and weight loss (check out my previous post What is Clean Eating?). So if youâre into it, track awayâjust be sure to focus on choosing nutrient-rich whole foods, not just zeroing in on calories.

Escape (without using food)

In my years of counseling clients, Iâve noticed that the top diet derailers have nothing to do with not knowing what to do. The major dilemma is that despite your knowledge, you also know that eating a food youâve been trying to avoid, or eating when you arenât hungry is going to feel good in the moment. Eating, especially comfort foods and treats, is an effective way to feel rewarded, disconnected, even companionedâall important human needs.

If your smartphone can fill that need, you may be able to avoid turning to food. I used this trick the other day: Near the end of a challenging afternoon, I still had one meeting left, and I found my mind drifting toward food even though I wasnât physically hungry. So instead of rummaging through my bag for a snack, I pulled out my phone for a 10-minute escape: 5 minutes with a mediation app, and 5 picking up where I left off watching The Good Wife. It was enough of a break to reboot my mindset and allow me to move on with my day, no extra nibbling necessary!

