4 Things Apples Can Do for You

Radiance booster

Treat your skin to a refreshing at-home green-apple mask. The fruit helps replenish moisture, and its acids smooth fine lines, explains Karen Behnke, founding partner of Juice Beauty in San Rafael, California.



Her recipe: In a blender, puree 1 chopped green apple (skin included) with 1/2 cup sliced green grapes; add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/4 cup aloe vera, and continue blending until you have a thick paste. Apply to face, neck, and décolletage; wait 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water.



Note: Before you apply, test on a small area of your face or neck to ensure that none of the ingredients react adversely with your skin.