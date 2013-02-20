3 Ways to Amp Up Your Meals with Coconut Oil



I love coconut oil, so much, in fact, it’s become a staple in my diet. I use it in a variety of ways from sauteing vegetables to replacing the vegetable oil in my baked goods. Coconut oil is not only versatile in cooking, but it also has some pretty amazing health benefits. And, of course, coconut oil tastes great, so here are three ways to amp up the flavor profile of your meals!

Sauteing vegetables (and fruit)

A delicious way to make vegetables more exciting (steamed broccoli can definitely get boring, right?) is by cooking them in coconut oil. I love sauteing kale, spinach, or other leaf greens in coconut oil and then adding a little sea salt for a sweet and salty mix. Additionally, I melt coconut oil and then pour it over vegetables for roasting. My favorites: sweet potatoes, broccoli, and butternut squash. Sliced banana sauteed in coconut oil with cinnamon is also one of my favorite treats!

Pan-searing fish

Instead of cooking a plain fillet of fish, I add coconut oil to my pan for some subtle coconut flavor. First, I melt the coconut oil, let it get hot, and then I sear the fish on either side. I further increase its flavor profile by adding a little salt, garlic, and a sprinkle of ginger powder. A boring piece of fish becomes a gourmet meal in no time!

Replacing the fat in baked goods

In liquid form, coconut oil is a great substitute for vegetable oil or butter. One cup of solid coconut oil will melt to approximately one cup of liquid. I melt coconut oil in a sauce pan on medium-low heat on the stove and use it in my baking as I would any other oil or melted butter. It adds a very subtle coconut flavor and plenty of moisture to my baked goods.

