3 Vegetarian Meals That Are Packed With Protein

Myth, busted: Animal products aren'tÂ the only source of dietary protein, nor are they the best. In her new bookÂ Whole Protein Vegetarian ($20;Â amazon.com), Rebecca Miller Ffrench eloquently answers the classicÂ question, "How can you get enough protein if don'tÂ eat meat?"

The quick version: Vegetables, legumes, and whole grains can provide all the protein a person needs to function optimally.Â What's more,Â plant-based proteins offer two big perks animal products do notâfiber and disease-fighting phytochemicals.

So why all the skepticism about going vegetarian? Unlike meat, eggs, and dairy, most plantsÂ do not contain all nine of the essential amino acidsÂ that formÂ complete protein, whichÂ means youÂ need to eat a variety of plant-based foods throughout the day to make sure you get enough of each and every one of those amino acids,Â Ffrench explains. Cooking with fresh, whole ingredients makes theÂ task much easier (not to mention yummier), which is why she has packed her book with delicious, veg-heavy recipes for every meal. Here, three ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, each with 20 grams of protein or more.

Classic egg and cheese sandwich

Serves:Â 4

Protein per serving: 25g

4 whole-grain ciabatta rolls or other hearty rolls, cut in half

1 Tbsp.Â unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 oz. white Cheddar cheese, thickly sliced

4 tsp.Â extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 garlic clove, minced

1 bunch fresh spinach, washed and coarsely chopped

Kosher salt

1 large tomato, sliced

Freshly ground black pepper

4 large eggs

1 avocado, sliced

Preheat the oven to 350Â°F. Line a rimmed baking sheetÂ with parchment paper. Lightly butter the rolls and place them flat side up on the prepared baking sheet. Top with the cheese slices. Place the rolls in the oven for about 5 minutes to melt the cheese. Meanwhile, heat 2 tsp.Â of the olive oil in a medium-size skillet over medium heat. SautÃ© the garlic for about 30 seconds, then add the spinach, sprinkle with a pinch or two of salt, and sautÃ© until wilted, 1 or 2 minutes. Remove the spinach from the pan but keep the heat on. Next, lightly fry the tomato slices in the pan for about 1 minute on each side, again sprinkling each with salt and pepper. Remove them from the pan. Check your rolls if you havenât done so already, and pull them out of the oven so you can slide a tomato slice directly onto each of the bottom rolls. Add the remaining 2 tsp.Â olive oil to the pan and continue to heat over medium heat. Crack the eggs into the pan and fry sunny-side up until the whites start to set, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Remove the eggs from the pan when the yolks are runny but whites are completely cooked, about another minute or so. To assemble your sandwiches, lay a slice or two of avocado on top of the tomato, then add an egg and top with a spoonful of sautÃ©ed spinach and the top bun. Serve immediately.

Vegetable noodles with hemp seed basil pesto

Serves: 4

Protein per serving: 24g

Pesto

3 cups packed fresh basil leaves

Â½ cup hemp seed hearts

Â¾ cup (about 2Â¼ ounces) coarsely grated Parmesan cheese

Â½ tsp.Â kosher salt

Â¼ tsp.Â freshly ground black pepper

Â½ cup garlic-infused olive oil, plus slightly more if needed (or use olive oil plus one minced clove of garlic)Â

Noodles

3 medium yellow squash

3 medium zucchini

3 carrots (at least 2 inches in diameter), peeled

1 tsp. garlic-infused oil

1 tsp.Â kosher salt

1 pint heirloom grape tomatoes, cutÂ into quarters

Hemp seeds, several fresh basil leaves, and shaved Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Make pesto:Â Put the basil, hemp seeds, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper and garlic (if using) in the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times until coarsely chopped. Add the olive oil and pulse again until combined and the desired texture is achieved. Use immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week. Using a spiralizer, turn each squash and zucchini into noodles. Do the same with the carrots, keeping them separate from the squash and zucchini. Cut any of the noodles that are extremely long. Heat the garlic-infusedÂ oil in a large sautÃ© pan over medium-high heat. Add the carrots and sautÃ© for about 1 minute. Add the squash and zucchini and sautÃ© for another 30 seconds, until just slightly softened. Sprinkle with the salt and transfer the cooked noodles to a fine-mesh colander to drain. Dry the noodles between paper towels, place them in a large bowl, and toss gently with the pesto and tomatoes. Sprinkle the pasta with hemp seeds, basil leaves, and shaved Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Spicy three-bean chili

Serves: 4

Protein per serving: 20g

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, diced (about 2 cups)

3 large carrots, peeled and cut intoÂ 3/4-inch dice (about 1â3/4 cups)

2 celery stalks, cut into Â½-inch dice (about 3/4 cup)

1 green bell pepper, cut into 3/4-inch dice

2 jalapeÃ±o peppers, seeded and finely diced

3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. chipotle powder

1 Tbsp.Â ground cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. kosher salt

Â¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes

8 ounces beer

2 cups vegetable stock

2 Tbsp.Â tomato paste

1 Tbsp. mustard seeds

2 tsp. hickory liquid smoke

1 Tbsp.Â molasses

3 cups cooked or canned mixed beans, such as black beans, red beans, kidney beans, and chickpeas

Fresh cilantro leaves, sour cream, and grated Cheddar cheese, for garnish

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, and celery and sautÃ©, stirring frequently, for 15 minutes, or until the carrots are softened (but not mushy) and charred on the edges. Next add the green pepper, jalapeÃ±o, garlic, and spices including coriander, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper and stir well until all the vegetables are coated. Lastly add the tomatoes and their juices, beer, vegetable stock, and tomato paste, raise the heat, and bring to a boil stirring a few times to prevent sticking. Lower the heat and continue to simmer slowly. Meanwhile, toast the mustard seeds in a dry skillet over medium-high heat, shaking the pan while they toast, and stop when they start popping, after about 3 minutes. They will darken slightly. Remove the seeds and grind them in spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Add the ground mustard seeds, liquid smoke, molasses, and beans to the chili, bring back to a boil, and simmer forÂ 10 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro, sour cream, and Cheddar.

Excerpted from Whole Protein Vegetarian: Delicious Plant-Based Recipes With Essential Amino Acids For Health And Well Being, byÂ Rebecca Miller Ffrench, Countryman Press 2016.