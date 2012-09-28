15 Things You Gotta Know About Coffee

Tomorrow is National Coffee Day. Why celebrate? Besides coffee's delicious smell, flavor, and its legendary place on our breakfast tables, it's got some serious health perks (and a few downsides, especially if you have heart disease or insomnia).

Plus, our friends at faithfulprovisions.com have helpfully figured out where you can celebrate with FREE coffee around the country. As an alternative, make this yummy coffee drink and pair it with one of our 4 Recipes for Coffee Lovers.

Here's what you need to know about your cup of Joe: