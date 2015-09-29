10 Signs You're Completely Obsessed With Coffee

Today we celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year: National Coffee Day.
Before coffee, you're like
After coffee, you're like
Ordering a second coffee
This is you when PSL returns for fall
Your Monday motto
You agree that coffee is great because it's like a present for waking up
When someone says you drink too much caffeine
You feel actual bliss when your latte art is especially 'grammable.
Your nightmares are like this
Your dreams are like this
Your reaction to someone who "prefers tea"
The sight of milk swirl in your cold brew *almost* makes you tear up
When Starbucks spells your name wrong (Every. Single. Time.)
http://starbucksspelling.tumblr.com/post/49261882973/cass
Your diet
When someone says they don't need coffee to wake up
When you realize you spend more on lattes than groceries