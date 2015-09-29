10 Signs You're Completely Obsessed With Coffee

Today we celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year: National Coffee Day.

Kristine Thomason
September 29, 2015

Fridays and a good cup of coffee were made for each other.☝️Photo by @gofindalice. #howisummer

A photo posted by Health (@healthmagazine) on

 

Today we celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year: National Coffee Day. (Although, if you ask us, EVERY day is coffee day.) In honor of this special occasion, here are ten moments that every coffee lover out there can relate to. If these feel familiar, join the club: You're java-obsessed. Bottoms up!

 

Before coffee, you're like

 

After coffee, you're like

via GIPHY

 

Ordering a second coffee

via GIPHY

RELATED: How to Make Cold Brew Coffee

This is you when PSL returns for fall

 

Your Monday motto

Double tap if you agree!☕️☕️☕️Regram from @womenirl @smzabell

A photo posted by Health (@healthmagazine) on

 

You agree that coffee is great because it's like a present for waking up

Weekend life: Coffee > everything. ☕️

A photo posted by Health (@healthmagazine) on

 

When someone says you drink too much caffeine

RELATED: 12 Surprising Sources of Caffeine

You feel actual bliss when your latte art is especially 'grammable.

 

Your nightmares are like this

The wait time is the worst.😫Regram from @womenirl.

A photo posted by Health (@healthmagazine) on

 

Your dreams are like this

via GIPHY

 

Your reaction to someone who "prefers tea"

allowFullScreen>

RELATED: Can I Drink Too Much Caffeine?

The sight of milk swirl in your cold brew *almost* makes you tear up

 

When Starbucks spells your name wrong (Every. Single. Time.)

http://starbucksspelling.tumblr.com/post/49261882973/cass

 

Your diet

Coffee > everything. Tag a friend who would agree!☕️☕️☕️Regram from @nomyourself.

A photo posted by Health (@healthmagazine) on

RELATED: The Many Perks of Coffee

When someone says they don't need coffee to wake up

 

When you realize you spend more on lattes than groceries

 

And finally, you relate to this mug more than you relate to most people

RELATED: The Simplest Way to Make Pour-Over Coffee

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up