The Beauty Habits That Make You Sick, Why Your Stomach Is Growling, and Japan's Waning Libido

- Sick and tired of your indoor winter workouts? Take the dread out of the treadmill with these 6 secrets. [DailySpark]
- Even though it would certainly make food shopping a bit more inconvenient, you may want to think twice before pushing a grocery cart. [TIME Healthland]
- It's a common belief that a growling stomach is a signal to head to the kitchen, but it's not necessarily true. Find out why you're rumbling here. [BettyConfidential]
- Brussels sprouts get a bad rap. This winter veggie is low-cal, full of fiber, packs a bunch of heavy-hitting vitamins and nutrients, and also delicious when prepared well—like in these 5 recipes. Sneak some in before the season ends. [FitSugar]
- Serena Williams recently suffered from a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs. She says she is doing better and hopes to return to tennis by the summer. [People]
- Roadrunner slowly started jogging and now spends time every day with her trainer, working on her endurance for long-distance running. Oh, and she's a cat! [Vitamin G]
- Between the 5-year-old lipstick and the crusty mascara tube, we'll go to extremes to stick to our beauty habits. But some of them could make you sick. [Vital Juice]
- A government-commissioned study from Japan came across some startling news: No one wants to have sex! Both men and women are experiencing a drop in libido. [YourTango]