In February, 86-year-old Georgia Gorringe published her first novel, a steamy romance featuring a bored housewife aroused by the voice of a talk radio DJ. And while some may be shocked by the great-great grandmotherâs book, we shouldnât be surprised by the octogenarianâs expression of sexuality.

In 2012, a Spanish survey found that 62% of men and 37% of women over the age of 65 are sexually active. And 25%Â report having sexual thoughts or fantasies at least once a day, according to the AARP (theÂ most common fantasy was having sex with a stranger).

And even though those percentages decline over the decades, sexual activity is a part of adult life and can continue well into your 70s, 80s, and even 90s.

It took Utah-native Gorringe five years to write her book, No Good-Bye. Gorringe laughed in an interviewÂ with KCTU, saying, âAnd that voice on the radio, oh, he had a magic voice. And it just turned her on!â

Gorrigne wrote the novel under a pen nameâGeorgie Marieâand says the novel is fiction. Gorringeâs adult daughter, Bobbie Posey, says âA lot of it is actually real-life. I mean, we know who sheâs talking about.â

After young adults, older people are the group at highest risk sexually transmitted diseases. Since couples donât need to worry about pregnancy, they often forego condoms, increasing the likelihood of infections.

