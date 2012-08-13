What’s Really in My Hot Dog?



I love a good hot dog. Whether cold, cooked, grilled, or eaten 10 in a row during a 5K run, I’ve never thought twice about stuffing my face with a few delicious links wrapped in softly steamed (or grilled and buttered) buns. But do any of us really understand how these American classics get made into skinny little tubes—or what goes into them? We decided to do some digging in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

Who let the dogs out? – The need-to-know

After doing some research (and enduring a few existential crises and downing an entire bottle of Tums), we’ve got the low-down on what really gets put together—er, mechanically separated — to make the classic American hot dog. We took a closer look at two popular brands—Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks and Sara Lee Ball Park Franks—to see what’s really sandwiched between those buns. While taste and texture vary, the ingredient lists are nearly identical. Here are the parts that make up thoseloveable links, organized by ingredient category—or at least as close as we could come to categorizing them.

Meat: Pick up a package of franks, and the first few items on the ingredient list generally include some combination of mechanically separated turkey, chicken, pork, and/or beef. According to the USDA, mechanically separated poultry is actually a “paste- and batter-like meat product produced by forcing bones, with attached edible meat, under high pressure through a sieve or similar device to separate the bone from the edible meat tissue.” (Yum?) This paste generally contains a higher content of bone fragments than actual meat. To cut down on the risk of foodborne illness, hot dogs can contain no more than 20 percent of pork prepared in this manner, while mechanically separated beef is completely outlawed in the U.S. Fortunately for food-paste aficionados, companies can pump as much mechanically separated poultry into their hot dogs as they like! The rest of the hot dog’s meat makeup (usually less than 50 percent) is generally good, old-fashioned pork and beef, though typically in quantities below what the average consumer might expect.

A single frank can contain upwards of 20 percent of the daily recommended amount. Add to that all those favorite frank toppers and condiments, and the percentage can skyrocket. Preservatives: What’s the point of all that hard work separating, pressing, mixing, casing, and cooking if the dogs won’t last? To extend shelf life and keep those wieners pink, manufacturers use a wide array of preservatives—potassium lactate, sodium phosphates, sodium diacetate, and sodium erythorbate, to name a few. Another popular preservative is sodium nitrate, a controversial compound that inhibits the growth of bacteria. Sodium nitrate has been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer, specifically when consumed in the form of processed meats like hot dogs. (Uh, I’ll change that order to a burger, please.) While the National Academy of Sciences recommends continuing the search for alternatives to sodium nitrate, it’s still currently USDA-approved.

Still looking to celebrate with, perhaps, a healthier or more wholesome dog? Step number one is to check the labels. The simpler the ingredients, the higher quality (and likely healthier) the frank.

For a better beef dog, check out Applegate’s Organic Uncured Beef Dogs, which skips out on fillers and mystery meats in favor of grass-fed beef and genuine spices. Trader Joe’s also has a line of organic, nitrate-free franks—from turkey to beef—for a price similar to the more processed stuff. And to top off that dog, try one of our tasty healthier condiment recipes!

This article originally appeared on Greatist.com