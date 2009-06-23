Pregnancy Health Risks, a Healthy Detox Diet, and Why We Eat Junk Food

Crash diets and fad cleanses can harm your heart, we reported this week. But according to some experts, certain types of detox—like Dr. Elson Haas' SNACC program—can actually make you healthier and send your energy levels through the roof. [Forbes]
- When it comes to not-so-healthy choices, we've all made our fair share. (We type this as we're scarfing down an enormous cookie after an already filling lunch.) But sometimes it's nice to focus on decisions we've done right. Read what Glamour readers had to say when asked, "When it comes to health, I'm so glad I didn't [Fill in the blank]." [Vitamin G]
- Speaking of that enormous cookie, why does junk food have such a hold over us? A new book by former FDA head David Kessler, MD, suggests that food manufacturers have tapped into our brains' reward systems. [New York Times]
- Somehow we missed the boat on that whole spring cleaning thing, so we could use some tips for cutting the clutter in our home and office. This six-month rule and other easy tips will hopefully help save our sanity—and some cash, as well. [Lemondrop]
- Health magazine reported this month on the potential dangers of pregnancy after 40—but some high-risk conditions can affect expectant moms of all ages. This five-question quiz covers what you need to know if you're pregnant or planning to start a family. [LilSugar]