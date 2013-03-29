Top 5 Instagram Photos of the Week

This week on Instagram, we shared a few photos that show off more than just our sweet culinary skills.

One editor shared her passion for music and its therapeutic and health benefits. Another snapped a pic of flowers in their early stage of blooming.

Here’s the full list of our five favorite posts from this week.

"Quick post #workout meal: #Fage #yogurt, #fruit, and #healthy granola. What's your favorite post workout meal? #healthmagazine"



















"Improve your #memory and soothe #anxiety with #music. One of the #Health staffers plays the #piano to find her #happy place. What do you do to maintain your cool? #healthmagazine"



















"Happy Wednesday! Spring is blooming! #flowers #healthmagazine"























"One Health editor can't wait to get home to her Crock-Pot veggie lasagna meal for #dinner tonight, with low-fat cheeses, spinach, and zucchini. #healthmagazine #vegetarian"



















"Homemade #strawberry sangria. #yum #thirstythursday #healthmagazine"

















