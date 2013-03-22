Top 5 Instagram Photos of the Week

Here at Health, we love to share our day-to-day happenings so we’re more than a little obsessed with the picture-sharing social trend known as Instagram.

Here’s a list of our five favorite posts from this week.

Check back every Friday for a new recap, or follow us at instagram.com/healthmagazine.





"We're giving one lucky @Instagram follower a health-inspired prize in celebration of our 1000+ followers! Thanks! #healthmagazine"



















"Julia Child was onto something: "People who love to eat are always the best people." #healthmagazine #quoteoftheday"





















"A little pup-me up! One of the #Health staffer's adorable #dog. #healthmagazine"





















"We want #shorts! #Health's #fashion closet is stocked with some of our #spring favorites. Double tap if you can't wait for warm weather! #healthmagazine"





















"Midmorning pick-me-up! #inspiration #fitspo #quoteoftheday #healthmagazine"



















Read more: