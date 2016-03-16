This Women's Running Cover is Proof Runners Come in All Sizes

Legendary University of Oregon track and field coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman once said, “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” The same sentiment can be attributed to running. No matter your shape or speed, if you continue to step one foot in front of the other, you are, in fact, a runner.

With its April cover, Women’s Running magazine is proving just that, featuring full-figured model and, yes, runner, Nadia Aboulhosn. And it’s not the first time the publication has challenged the typical silhouette that has become synonymous with a “runner’s body.” Last summer they highlighted long-time runner Erica Schnek, who happens to also be a curvy girl.

Aboulhosn, a blogger and fashion designer, took to social media, posting an image of her stunning cover and writing: “Brb I'm crying ugly tears. I shot a few months ago with @womensrunningmagazine for their April 2016 issue that's out on stands now. I was in the airport last night flying from Florida back to LA and went in the store, saw it, and started crying."

Aboulhosn explained that it was her first magazine cover, and she didn't really believe it until she saw it in print. "I'm never satisfied and feel like I could always be doing more but seeing my cover made me calm down and enjoy this moment that's such a milestone for me and my career.”

A milestone that almost didn't happen. According to Jessica Sabor, editor-in-chief of Women’s Running, her initial plan was to shoot the gorgeous Aboulhosn for an inside story.

"We originally selected Nadia for our feature on fitness/fashion influencers, but we loved her energy so much, we knew we had to put her front and center on our cover," Sabor said in a statement to People.

And we’re glad they did. Aboulhosn, along with Schnek and Ashley Graham, who won a coveted spot on the cover of Sport's Illustrated’s swimsuit issue last month, is proof that fit comes in many sizes.