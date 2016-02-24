These Are the Healthiest, Happiest Communities in the U.S.

It's official: The charming and sunny city of Naples, Florida, as well as neighboring Marco Island and Immokalee, make up the happiest and healthiest community in the U.S., according to a Gallup-Healthways report called the "State of American Well-Being: 2015 Community Well-Being Rankings and Access to Care."

The report is based on data collected between January 2014 and December 2015, and scores 190 communities in all 50 states on five basic elements: residents' sense of purpose, social ties, financial security, physical health, and community. Of all the cities studied, Naples scored the highest in community, which helped it nab the top spot on the list.

RELATED: How Healthy Is Your State, All 50 Ranked From First to Worst

Salinas, California, came in second in the overall rankings, followed by North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton in Florida; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Barnstable Town, Massachussetts in fifth.

What was perhaps most interesting is that 14 of the top 20 communities in the report are concentrated in four states: Florida, California, Colorado, and Texas.

Corpus Christi in Texas didn't make the top five communities, but it ranked no. 1 in terms of purpose and social well-being. Boulder, Colorado, also received a top prize, for physical health—though it's not surprising given the mountain town has the lowest level of obesity in the country.