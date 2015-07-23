The Weird Nighttime Habit That Might Help You Sleep Better

Can wearing orange glasses before bed really help you sleep better?

Maybe. Orange glasses are probably not a cure-all, but a few small studies suggest they might improve your z’s. We know that the blue light emitted from devices such as smartphones, tablets, televisions and even some lightbulbs can make it harder to get restful sleep because it slows the production of melatonin, a snooze-inducing hormone. And orange-tinted glasses can help block some of the blue light you’re exposed to, if you wear them when you’re, say, scrolling Instagram in bed.

The blue light isn’t the only reason your tablet messes with your sleep, though; these devices are also extremely stimulating, which doesn’t help your ability to drift off. In general, the best way to ensure a rejuvenating night of rest is to put your devices away (and dim your house lights) at least an hour before bed so you can wind down. But if you really want to give the orange glasses a try (and you don’t mind looking a little silly), it can’t hurt.

Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, is assistant professor of medicine at the NYU School of Medicine and co-founder of Tula Skincare.

RELATED:

7 Bedtime Behaviors That Will Help You Sleep

20 Things You Shouldn't Do Before Bed

10 Sleep Compatibility Problems, Solved