The Socialympics: Taking the Games Online

Who loves social media? We do! So we're happy to hear you can get a more up-close-and-personal view of the 2012 Olympic Games thanks to social media. NBC, along with the International Olympic Committee and athletes around the globe, has put an unprecedented focus on social media for this year’s games in London.

Check out the new Olympic Athletes Hub, where fans can now access a portal that allows you to connect with your favorite athletes.

You can sign up through Facebook or Twitter and earn rewards by participating in the community, mainly by following and liking official accounts of the sports stars. Search for an Olympian and you’ll find an up-to-the-minute stream of his or her social presence.

Want to see a rookie meet a veteran? Check out Jordyn Wieber's personal Instagram photo with Bruce Jenner.

Staying in the social stratosphere, here is a taste of what we found interesting in the online Olympics community.

The teammate rivalry

Lochte. Phelps. Lochte. Phelps. Can’t decide? This twosome wears the same (tiny!) USA uniform proudly, but when they meet in both the 200- and 400-meter individual medleys, it’s every man-fish for himself.



Credit: zimbio.com via Jasmin on Pinterest

Think before you tweet

Triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou might have thought it was a joke when she tweeted a racist comment about the African immigrant population in her native country of Greece, but she’s certainly not laughing now. The uh-oh in question: "With so many Africans in Greece, at least the mosquitoes of West Nile will eat homemade food!!!" She has since been kicked off the Olympic team despite public, social-media apologies, ABC News reports.



Credit: AFP/Getty Images/Newscom via ABC News

Raising an Olympian

Ever wonder how these amazing athletes get to the Olympic level in their respective sports? Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the 2012 summer games, gives you a look inside the making of Jordyn Wieber, one to watch on the women’s gymnastic team.



Credit: YouTube.com via P&G