7 Tips to Stay Healthy This Season

I love the holiday season and everything it has to offer, but like a lot of people, it's sometimes difficult for me to stick to my healthy habits. The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, parties, and other events coupled with the never-ending temptation of delicious once-a-year treats test my willpower to eat healthy and motivation to stick to my regular exercise routine.It might be more difficult to stay healthy during this time of year, but I'm not willing to give up all together. I know even the smallest bit of effort adds up and makes a big difference, so here are some simple things I try to do almost daily to keep me happy and healthy during the holiday season.

Eat breakfast

When I eat a good breakfast, it sets a healthy tone for my day, which means I continue to choose nutritious foods for the rest of my meals and avoid mindless snacking. When I stay on track with my eating, it allows for splurges later on, so I can enjoy a couple of frosted sugar cookies or some mulled wine.

Drink up

As soon as I wake up, I drink a big glass of water and continue to sip throughout the day. Keeping my body hydrated gives me energy (for holiday shopping) and wards off hunger pangs in between meals (so I can save my calories for holiday treats).

Be thankful

The holidays are a time of giving thanks, so I start my day by thinking about something I am thankful for in my life. Having a grateful attitude first thing in the morning positively affects the rest of my day.

Take a walk

Every afternoon, I take my dog for a walk. Simply getting outside and moving makes me feel great. It gives me time away from the craziness of the season, so it clears my head and adds some physical activity to my day.

Stretch

I sit at a desk in front of a computer for the majority of the day, so I make it a point to get up and stretch every hour or so. I'll just stretch my arms overhead and rock from side-to-side. I'll get into a downward dog and hold it for 60 seconds. Taking a break and stretching eases tension in my body while helping me regain focus.

Find quiet time

With the hustle and bustle of the season, it's important to take some quite time for yourself. I try to find at least ten minutes a day to read a book or magazine, practice yoga, or just sit quietly.

Take a multivitamin

I do my best to eat healthy during the holiday season, but I also allow myself splurges, which means my food choices are not always incredibly nutritious. To make sure I fill any nutritional gaps in my diet, I take a multivitamin every day.

