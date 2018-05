Then: Boot Camp



Now: CrossFit



What they have in common: Both utilize military drills like push-ups and jumping jacks.



Why new is better: "CrossFit is more intense," says Carol Espel, senior director of group fitness and Pilates for Equinox.







Then: Jazzercise



Now: Zumba



What they have in common: They're both dance-based, low-impact aerobic classes.



Why new is better: "Zumba moves faster, so you get even more cardio conditioning," Espel notes.







Then: Lotte Berk



Now: Physique 57, Barre3, Figure 4



What they have in common: Exercise moves are done on a ballet barre.



Why new is better: According to Espel, "Classes use light weights and body-weight moves like push-ups and planks to tone."