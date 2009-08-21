Yogis Eat Less, Oprah Sues Supplement Makers, and a Food Critic Struggles With Bulimia

We've voiced our skepticism over "miracle" supplements like açai berry and resveratrol in the past, and always thought the endorsements by Oprah and Dr. Mehmet Oz were a bit fishy. Now the TV twosome is firing back with legal action against companies that have used their names and images unlawfully. [Forbes] News headlines this week announced victoriously how U.S. life expectancy has hit an all-time high, while death rate has dropped to an all-time low. While that's still good news, now we look at the other half of the story: Our country is still behind about 30 others in this measure, and with all the life-saving advancements we've made, the numbers reported were modest at best. [Live Science]

