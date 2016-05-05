Lena Dunham Loves These 5 All-Natural Beauty Products

Choosing makeup can be pretty daunting when there are so many options out there. Lucky for us, Lena Dunham narrowed the search when she shared a pic on Instagram of some of the products she uses to get into character as Hannah on the set of Girls.

Since last season, Lena has learned a lot about what should and shouldn't go on her face so Hannah's makeup is going clean, mean & green #nevertoolatetochange #oldhannahnewtricks #crueltyfreeduh A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 27, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

"Since last season, Lena has learned a lot about what should and shouldn't go on her face so Hannah's makeup is going clean, mean & green," she wrote in the caption. Below, we picked our favorite goodies from the natural, cruelty-free lines Dunham trusts.

For clear skin

The basis of any skincare or makeup routine is a solid cleanser, one that whisks away dirt and impurities while moisturizing is a skin win. The Mad Hippie Cream Cleanser ($16; madhippie.com) does both in a gentle way. The creamy consistency glides on like a dream and has antibacterial properties thanks to sesame oil (who knew?). The organic macadamia and jojoba oils along with orchid extract boost skin’s protective barrier and moisturize for hydrated skin that looks clean and glowy.

For a quick skin fix

Midday skin can reflect how tired and perhaps dehydrated you are. Enter a face mist, to fake hydration and bring skin back to life until you can rehydrate adequately with H2O. Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist ($22; juicebeauty.com) instantly refreshes your complexion with antioxidant-rich grapeseed and calming ylang ylang and rosehip. But it’s the organic aloe that restores hydration and helps hang onto moisture throughout the day.

For brighter eyes

It’s safe to say that Hannah’s life is less chaotic than Dunham’s. But since the two share the same skin, Mad Hippie Eye Cream ($25; madhippie.com) makes a lot of sense. A few of the power player ingredients: Eyeliss, a triple peptide formula that packs a punch against dark circles while encouraging firmness and decreasing swelling; Matrixyl 3000, a wrinkle fighter and collagen booster that reduces wrinkles;Vitamin C, to help knock out discoloration; and Argan Oil to keep the under eye moisturized, which is key for plumping fine lines to prevent mid-day crepiness.

For a radiant complexion

Before you reach for the foundation, apply a base that evens out your complexion and works double duty as skincare, too. Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer ($36; juicebeauty.com) nourishes skin with coconut alkanes, which also help control oil. The hyaluronic acid, derived from vegetables, plumps skin to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, so that when you do apply your next product, you’ll be doing so on a more perfected canvas.

For younger-looking skin

Dunham plays a twenty-something on HBO, but who wouldn’t benefit from looking more youthful. Juice Beauty Flawless Serum Foundation ($46; juicebeauty.com) is formulated with fruit stem sells such as grape buds, apple buds, and lemon bark, along with Vitamins C and E for protection against free radicals, which can contribute to older-looking skin. It comes in 10 shades to suit a number of skin tones and is suited for women of all ages and skin types. Build up your coverage as needed without seeing product cake and settle into fine lines. The consistency is light and airy so that you can blend and wear all day long.

