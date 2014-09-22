Move of the Week: Deadlift With Leg Extension and Overhead Press

This exercise from Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser, works your whole body while helping your balance and stability.

Here's how to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. (Ali uses 5 to 8 pounds, but you can start with less.) Shift your weight to your right foot and hinge forward as you raise your left leg behind you so that your body forms a T, keeping your back straight and weights close to your legs.

Return to upright position, but keep your left foot off the floor. Bend your knee and lift your left leg to hip-level while bending your elbows and pulling the weights in to your sides. Extend your left leg straight out in front as you push the weights overhead. Return to start. Do 10 to 15 reps per side.

Try this move: