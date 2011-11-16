Kotex Tampons Recalled Due to Bacteria



Kimberly-Clark

WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2011 (Health.com) — If you have bought a box of tampons lately, it's time to check the box.

Kimberly-Clark, the company that makes Kotex tampons, is recalling some lots of Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons because of potential contamination with bacteria.

The germ, Enterobacter sakazakii, can cause vaginal infections, urinary tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, and potentially life-threatening infections.

Although no one has gotten sick, the company says it knows that the raw material used to make the tampons, which have the carton codes 15063 (18 count) and 15068 (36 count), was contaminated with the bacteria. The carton code, or SKU number, is on the bottom of the package.

The tampons were shipped to stores between October 29, 2011, and November 2, 2011, and were sold at Walmart stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas. They were also sold in some Fry's stories in Arizona and Smith's stores in Utah and Arizona.

The Food and Drug Administration has more information on the tampons (although the company, not the government agency, is conducting the recall).

Women with cancer, HIV, or any other health condition that weakens the immune system may be particularly at risk if exposed to the bacteria, the company says.

"Consumers should contact a physician immediately if they have used the impacted Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons Regular Absorbency product and experience unusual vaginal discharge, rash, fever, headache, vomiting, or abdominal pains, particularly if they are HIV positive; have AIDS, cancer, or an existing serious illness; or may be pregnant,” the company said in a statement.

The recall doesn't affect other types of Kotex tampons, or other Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons that don’t have those product codes. You can find a list of lot numbers and stores where the tampons were sold on the Kimberly-Clark website. The company says they've recovered 97% of the tampons that were sold.